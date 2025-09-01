U.S.

Australia Manhunt Enters Seventh Day: Gunman Linked to Sovereign Citizen Movement

By AFP news
Heavily armed suspect Dezi Freeman, 56, fled into the bush last week after opening fire on a team of 10 police officers at his home in the northeast of Victoria state, police said
Heavily armed suspect Dezi Freeman, 56, fled into the bush last week after opening fire on a team of 10 police officers at his home in the northeast of Victoria state, police said AFP

A gunman on the run in the bush in Australia after being accused of killing two officers was being aided by locals, police said Monday, as the manhunt entered its seventh day.

Heavily armed suspect Dezi Freeman, 56, fled into the bush last week after opening fire on a team of police officers at his home in the eastern state of Victoria, police said.

The shooting in the rural town of Porepunkah killed 59-year-old detective Neal Thompson and 35-year-old senior constable Vadim De Waart.

A third officer was wounded but is expected to recover, they said.

Victorian Police superintendent Brett Kahan said Monday authorities believe someone may be harbouring Freeman.

"People know the whereabouts of the person who has killed two cops," he said.

"People have chosen, for whatever reason, not to come forward and I am taking this time to appeal to you to come forward."

Kahan would not confirm whether it was one person or more helping Freeman -- or detail what information led them to the conclusion he was being aided.

"You are committing an extremely serious crime by harbouring or assisting in the escape of Dezi Freeman," he said.

Kahan said that police had searched hundreds of acres, and the hunt would continue.

Australian media have reported Freeman is a radicalised conspiracy theorist and part of the "sovereign citizen" movement who believe laws do not apply to them.

Police raided a property and arrested the gunman's wife and teenage son last week as part of their investigation into the killings.

Both were released after being questioned.

The suspect's wife, Amalia Freeman, has urged her husband to surrender to police.

Police say officers went to the man's property last week to execute a search warrant.

Though the cause for the warrant has not been released, police said the team at his home included members of the sexual offences and child investigation squad.

During the shootout, police fired at the suspect but apparently did not wound him, they said.

Deadly shootings are relatively rare in Australia, and police fatalities even rarer.

The latest gunshot death listed in a national memorial to fallen police showed one officer shot and killed in 2023.

A ban on automatic and semi-automatic weapons has been in place in Australia since a 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people.

Most Read
Displaced Gazans head south along a coastal road as the Israeli military gears up for a major new operation in the territory's north

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive as Red Cross Warns of "Impossible" Evacuation

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
Eric Trump, son of the US president, urged a Hong Kong crowd to buy bitcoin during a trip to Asia where his crypto company is reportedly seeking acquisitions
Eric Trump Urges Hong Kong Crowd to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts $1 Million Price
iPhone 17 Air Rumored to be Lighter Than Samsung Galaxy
iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions
El Cuini
U.S. Prosecutors Present More Than 76,000 Documents in First Hearing for Former CJNG Financial Operator
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice