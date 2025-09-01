Apple Adds Three MacBook Models to Obsolete List as iPhone 8 Plus Joins Vintage Lineup

Apple has formally placed three Mac models on its list of obsolete products, closing the chapter on support for some of its most legendary laptops.

The update also puts the iPhone 8 Plus on the vintage list, marking another move toward Apple's migration to newer hardware.

Macs Announced Obsolete

As stated on its latest list of obsolete gadgets, Apple says that these are the new products included:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

A product is no longer supported when over seven years have gone by since Apple last sold it. Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers usually do not repair it at this time. The iPhone maker mentions that MacBooks might still be eligible for battery replacements for up to 10 years from the date of their last sale, subject to the availability of parts.

The End of the 11-Inch MacBook Air

According to MacRumors, the 11-inch MacBook Air was phased out after Apple's October 2016 event, during which it launched the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. This miniature Air model persisted through select resellers after it was discontinued, so it is no surprise that it just recently made it onto the obsolete list.

Nowadays, Apple sells the MacBook Air in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes, appealing to consumers who want more screen space. Nevertheless, rumors indicate the tech giant is developing a new 12.9-inch MacBook based on the high-performance A18 Pro chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro. It could be a new way to potentially reintroduce a compact, ultraportable model.

Meanwhile, the 12-inch MacBook variant was put on the list of obsolete devices in June 2023.

iPhone 8 Plus Becomes Vintage

Along with the Mac updates, Apple included the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB and 256GB storage models in its list of vintage products. A product is considered vintage after a period of five years has lapsed since Apple last sold it.

While obsolete products are no longer repairable by Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers, vintage items are still repairable for two additional years, provided replacement components are available.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, launched in September 2017 together with the iPhone X, were the last chapter of the conventional iPhone design before Apple transitioned to edge-to-edge screens.

In July 2024, Apple categorized first-gen AirPods, iPhone X, and HomePod as "vintage" products. In December 2023, the original iPhone SE and second-gen iPad Pro were put into the "vintage" list, as well.

Originally published on Tech Times