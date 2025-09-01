Apple's iOS 18.7 Could Be the Last Update for Older iPhones: Here's What's Next With iOS 26

Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 across supported iPhone models. MacRumors discovered some traces of activity in its latest visitors' logs.

As a minor release, iOS 18.7 is slated to arrive in September, preceding the much-awaited iOS 26 rollout, and will mostly provide significant security patches as opposed to new features.

iOS 18.7 Could Be the Last Update for Older iPhones

For most iPhone users, iOS 18.7 will be the final software update for existing older models like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. As these devices won't be capable of running iOS 26, this release will probably be their final system update before official support ends, MacRumors reports.

Security continues to be the priority to keep previous devices safe while Apple focuses on developing newer generations.

iOS 26 Release Schedule

Apple is conducting early tests before rolling out iOS 26 for the iPhone 11 and later phones. Following beta testing that took months, the final version is set to be released to the public in mid-September 2025.

The release is in line with Apple's typical update timeline, which historically occurs following new iPhone releases every September.

In the past, Apple has always released its major iOS releases in mid-September:

iOS 18 - September 16, 2024

iOS 17 - September 18, 2023

iOS 16 -September 12, 2022

iOS 15 -September 20, 2021

iOS 14 - September 16, 2020

This pattern suggests a mid-September release date for iOS 26. This will give users the latest features, better performance, and greater security.

iPhone Owners Should Expect This

Though small, iOS 18.7 is a critical update for users clinging to older devices. It provides continued protection against vulnerabilities, though feature improvements will be reserved for iOS 26. Those who intend to upgrade to a new iPhone will get the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, the most advanced yet, with increased functionality and long-term support.

Speaking of iOS 26, Apple launched updated parental controls. With this, parents can control their kids' screen time better. They could approve who can and can't contact their child. Aside from that, nudity will be blurred out in some apps to protect children from consuming malicious content.

Originally published on Tech Times