Huawei Teases New Mate XT Tri-Fold Phone with Pre-Orders Now Open—Is It Available in the US?

Chinese tech giant Huawei has introduced its second-generation Mate XT, the popular tri-fold smartphone.

Huawei Teases 2nd-Gen Mate XT Tri-Fold Phone

A new teaser shared by Huawei on Weibo (via 9to5Google) introduces its next-generation Mate XT tri-fold smartphone almost a year after its first version debuted.

The new Mate XT keeps the same design profile as the original tri-fold smartphone from last year, with the octagon frame on its camera module featuring a four-lens setup, the same book-style folding style, and body.

However, the new thing Huawei has introduced is the addition of a color, a white and gold option alongside the original red and gold, and black.

Additionally, the report claims that a previous teaser from Huawei earlier this year confirms that the Mate XT is also getting stylus support for the device, but based on the image, this would not be integrated into it.

It has yet to been confirmed as of press time if the stylus will be sold separately or as part of a package.

Mate XT Pre-Orders Now Live: US Availability?

Huawei has also opened the pre-orders for the new Mate XT in China. However, it still will not be available to purchase directly in the United States.

Huawei has also set the date for the new Mate XT's showcase event for September 4.

Tri-Fold Smartphones Are on the Rise

The world's first commercially available tri-fold smartphone came from Huawei, and the Chinese tech company's innovation towards foldables first debuted in the fall of last year.

A premium device that had a starting price of $2,800, it garnered significant attention as the Mate XT saw its pre-orders peak at 3.6 million, leading to speculations that it may overshadow other releases like the Apple iPhone 16.

That being said, one of Huawei's largest competitors in the foldable market, Korea's Samsung, has officially confirmed that it is working on a tri-fold smartphone, which was teased directly by executive TM Roh.

The Samsung executive did not dive into the details of the new foldable device, but he stated that this device is scheduled to debut before the year ends.

Infinix has likewise introduced its take on the device, with the concept of its Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold phone offering a different approach as it unfolds vertically rather than the usual horizontal expansion.

