Robin Westman Identified in Minneapolis Church Shooting — Disturbing Manifesto Video Shared Online

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Authorities have identified 23-year-old Robin M. Westman as the gunman who opened fire Wednesday morning during a school Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis, killing two children and wounding 17 others before taking their own life.

Westman was born Robert Paul Westman in 2002 and legally changed their name to Robin in 2020, according to court records. The documents noted that Westman identified as a female. Family members confirmed Westman's mother previously worked as a secretary at Annunciation, the same parish targeted in the attack. Investigators said Westman had no prior criminal history and was not known to police before the shooting.

Police said Westman carried out the attack with a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. The gunfire began around 8:30 a.m. CDT as students and families gathered for a back-to-school Mass. Authorities said Westman fired dozens of rounds into the church sanctuary through stained-glass windows before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Of the 17 injured, 14 were children and several remain in critical condition at local hospitals. "This was a deliberate act of violence carried out with cruelty against children at prayer," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Westman's YouTube channel has since been removed, but several of the videos were preserved and continue to circulate on X. Journalist Austin Ayers reposted the manifesto, which showed weapons scrawled with messages such as "kill Donald Trump," "for the children," and "where is your God?"

Another clip from the same material was shared by user Champagne Joshi (Josh Walkos), showing Westman laughing and displaying firearms marked with similar writings.

Hours before the attack, Westman posted a video to YouTube containing a handwritten manifesto and images of firearms. Investigators said the video included references to past school shootings and messages scrawled on weapons such as "for the children," "kill Donald Trump" and "where is your God?" YouTube has since banned the video, but copies continue to circulate on X. Journalist Austin Ayers reposted the manifesto here:

The shooting and its aftermath have drawn wide reaction online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the story while blaming what she called cultural decline and failures of leadership:

Today’s evil church school shooter was a trans who was likely groomed and transitioned as a teenager.



Congress MUST PASS my bill Protecting Children’s Innocence Act to make it a FELONY to perform sex change surgeries and all forms of medications on minors!!!



According to court… pic.twitter.com/RkcQEwxEAn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 27, 2025

The account Libs of TikTok also weighed in, calling attention to the shooter's online presence and the disturbing manifesto:

BREAKING: Alleged Minnesota Catholic school shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, reportedly identified as transgender.



His manifesto included pride flags and a gun with “kiII Trump” etched onto it. pic.twitter.com/EkPJ7BneVi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2025

The tragedy has also prompted condolences from state and national leaders. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the act "unspeakable," while Gov. Tim Walz urged Minnesotans to support grieving families. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff nationwide. Vigils and prayer services are being organized throughout the city.

Authorities continue to investigate Westman's background, online activity and possible motivations. "This is every parent's worst nightmare," O'Hara said. "We will not let this community face it alone."