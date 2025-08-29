Rivian Finally Rolls Out Apple Wallet Digital Car Key Support for R1T, R1S Owners

After a year of waiting, Rivian has rolled out Apple's digital car keys with the Wallet app on Apple Watch and iPhone. The feature, initially revealed alongside Rivian's second-gen R1S SUV and R1T pickup launch, was recently caught live in Apple's system configuration files.

While the automaker has yet to announce a full launch, Apple has enabled the integration on its side. That means Rivian owners of compatible vehicles should begin to see the feature roll out shortly, bringing Apple's digital convenience to their electric SUVs and trucks.

Why Do You Need An Apple Digital Car Key

Apple's car key is a feature that enables users to unlock and drive cars with an iPhone or Apple Watch. Storing the digital car key in the Wallet app means drivers can unlock their Rivian by holding their phone or watch near the vehicle's NFC reader.

For phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, owners can even leave their phone in their pocket or purse while gaining entry, MacRumors reports. Other benefits, like Express Mode, allow the key to remain operational for many hours even if an iPhone has no battery life left. Key sharing, another Apple Wallet benefit, will allow Rivian drivers to easily grant access to family or friends.

Rivian's Digital Key Evolution

Until now, Rivian has offered its own digital key system through the Rivian mobile app, allowing smartphones to serve as virtual keys.

While effective, the integration with Apple Wallet improves the experience for iPhone users, making it more seamless and consistent with Apple's blueprint.

Still No CarPlay, But Apple Features Grow

Even with this new Apple integration, Rivian still holds out against using Apple CarPlay. CEO RJ Scaringe has already clarified that Rivian seeks to own the in-vehicle software experience rather than leave it in the hands of third-party platforms.

Still, many Rivian car owners on Reddit think that bringing Apple CarPlay could make a big difference in the infotainment system.

Nevertheless, Rivian has chosen to adopt Apple features selectively. In addition to Apple Wallet car keys, the company already offers Apple Music with Spatial Audio, a high-end feature that enhances in-car entertainment.

For now, customers will benefit from Rivian's vision to merge technology and convenience through Apple Wallet car key support. There's no need for sole dependence on Rivian's proprietary app with this rollout.

Originally published on Tech Times