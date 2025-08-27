Anthropic Settles AI Copyright Infringement Suit After Authors Allege Pirated AI Training

Anthropic has now agreed to settle a lawsuit following a complaint lodged against it by a group of authors who alleged that the company has illegally pirated their works for its AI training needs.

The complaint focuses on copyright infringement claims by the authors against Anthropic, with the plaintiffs claiming that their copyrighted books were used illegally and without permission by the company.

Both parties have already agreed to the settlement as the latest motion filing went through to the court.

Anthropic Settles AI Copyright Infringement Case

A new court motion has been filed by the parties in the AI copyright infringement case faced by Anthropic that was filed by a group of authors. Anthropic has chosen to settle the lawsuit, with the motion presenting the agreement between both parties, and this has been made official after filing it with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

CNET reported that there are no publicly available details regarding the settlement agreement between both parties, but it will be revealed later by the lawyers representing the group of authors who launched the complaint.

Court Ruling vs. AI, New Case Settlement

The case is now settled, but it followed different events that chronicled the legal battle between both sides. Initially, US Senior District Court Judge William Alsup ruled that Anthropic's copyrighted materials were fair use, making their use of the authors' work legal.

However, Judge Alsup recommended a separate trial against Anthropic after his ruling noted that the company has collected thousands of books, scanned them, and kept them in a digitized private library for AI training.

According to CNET, this is the case that Anthropic recently settled in court.

AI Copyright Cases in the Industry

Various companies that have been developing and training their AI have faced different copyright infringement cases throughout the years, particularly as generative AI emerged and grew significantly.

Meta was among the companies that faced a copyright suit from a set of authors who claimed that the company pushed through its use despite knowing that there would be legal consequences that would follow.

However, there is the more notorious example of OpenAI and Microsoft regarding AI copyright infringement, with both companies facing multiple lawsuits over the years due to their training schemes and content sources. Different groups of authors, as well as news and publication companies, have all taken OpenAI to court for their alleged copyright infringement and unconsented use of their works to train AI models.

Outside the text-based platforms, there are also other companies that faced significant infringement complaints regarding their illegal use of intellectual property, with Disney known for suing Midjourney for their training.

It was revealed that Disney characters and other of its IPs were used by Midjourney for training without securing the proper licenses and permissions, and their legal battle is still ongoing.

