Venezuela Deploys Warships, Drones As US Destroyers Draw Near

Venezuela on Tuesday deployed warships and drones to patrol the country's coastline after the United States dispatched three destroyers to the region to pressure strongman President Nicolas Maduro.

In a video on social media, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced a "significant" drone deployment as well as naval patrols along its Caribbean coast, including "larger vessels further north in our territorial waters."

The move comes amid escalating tensions with Washington, which sent three warships and 4,000 Marines towards Venezuela last week to curb drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, a US source told AFP that President Donald Trump was dispatching two more ships to the Caribbean to crack down on drug cartels.

A guided missile cruiser, the USS Erie, and a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Newport News, are due in the region next week, the source familiar with the move told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Despite the dramatic military build-up analysts have downplayed the possibility of a US invasion or US strikes on Venezuela.

On the streets of Venezuela, many people also shrugged off the threat as posturing.

Maduro, who claimed a third term in July 2024 elections marred by fraud allegations and a crackdown on the opposition, has been in Trump's sights ever since the Republic's first term in office, from 2017 to 2021.

But his policy of maximum pressure on Venezuela, including an oil embargo still in effect, failed to dislodge Maduro from power.

"I think what we're seeing represents an attempt to create anxiety in government circles and force Maduro to negotiate something," International Crisis Group analyst Phil Gunson told AFP.

Since returning to power in January, Trump's attacks on Venezuela have focused chiefly on the activities of the South American country's powerful transnational gangs.

Washington accuses Maduro of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel, Cartel de los Soles, which the Trump administration has designated a terrorist organization.

The United States recently doubled its bounty to $50 million in exchange for Maduro's capture to face drug charges.

Maduro has accused Trump of attempting to effect regime change and launched a drive to sign up thousands of militia members.

On Tuesday, Caracas petitioned the United Nations to intervene in the dispute by demanding "the immediate cessation of the US military deployment in the Caribbean."