China Accuses US of Undermining Agricultural Partnership With Protectionism

China is accusing the United States of damaging agricultural cooperation between the two countries through rising protectionist policies.

In a recent speech, China's ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, said U.S. actions are creating major setbacks for farmers on both sides.

"It goes without saying that protectionism is rampant, casting a shadow over China-U.S. agricultural cooperation," Xie told attendees at a soybean industry event in Washington, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy.

Agriculture has become a major point of conflict in the long-running trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In March, China responded to previous US tariffs by introducing new duties of up to 15% on $21 billion worth of American agricultural products.

According to Reuters, the trade restrictions contributed to a 53% decline in US agricultural exports to China in the first half of the year, with soybean sales specifically dropping by more than half.

"American farmers, like their Chinese counterparts, are hardworking and humble," he said. "Agriculture should not be hijacked by politics, and farmers should not be made to pay the price of a trade war."

China Calls Out US Protectionism, Defends Agricultural Ties

While the US and China have extended a truce on some tariffs for another 90 days, the future of trade talks remains uncertain.

The ambassador emphasized that agriculture should serve as a strong link between the nations.

He explained that China focuses on labor-intensive production, while the US specializes in large-scale, machine-based farming.

This difference, he said, makes the two economies natural partners in agriculture.

Tensions have also grown over farmland ownership and research security. Last month, US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the government would restrict farmland purchases by foreign countries considered adversaries, including China.

The US also terminated contracts with 70 foreign researchers after a national security review, GulfToday said.

Xie rejected these concerns, stating, "Chinese investors hold less than 0.03% of US agricultural land, so where does the claim of 'threatening U.S. food security' even come from?" He called the US restrictions "political manipulation."

At the same time, China is continuing its trade dispute with Europe. Beijing has extended its anti-subsidy investigation into EU dairy imports until February 2026, following recent EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

