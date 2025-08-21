World

Record EU Wildfires Burnt More Than 1 Mn Hectares In 2025: AFP Analysis

By AFP news
Wildfires are continuing in Spain and Portugal and Europe as a whole has already had a record year for destruction, according to an AFP analysis of data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).
Wildfires are continuing in Spain and Portugal and Europe as a whole has already had a record year for destruction, according to an AFP analysis of data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS). AFP

Wildfires have so far ravaged more than one million hectares (2.5 million acres) in the European Union in 2025, a record since statistics began in 2006, according to an AFP analysis of data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Surpassing the annual record of 988,524 hectares burnt in 2017, the figure reached 1,015,731 hectares by midday Thursday, representing an area larger than Cyprus.

This calculation is based on a total compiled by AFP from estimates by country by EFFIS, at a time when Spain and Portugal are still battling wildfires.

Related

Four countries in the European Union -- Spain, Cyprus, Germany, and Slovakia -- have already experienced their worst year in two decades of existing data.

Spain is struggling with numerous fires in the west of the country, which have claimed four lives. By far it is the most affected EU country by fires, with more than 400,000 hectares burnt, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the EU total.

Portugal, which holds the EU record of 563,530 hectares burnt in 2017, is the second-most affected EU country. It has never had an area of this size (nearly 274,000 hectares) burnt as of August 21.

Romania follows with 126,000 hectares while in France, 35,600 hectares of forest have been reduced to ashes, mostly in the Aude region, which was ravaged by a massive fire in early August.

These calculations by EFFIS, a component of the European climate monitor Copernicus, only take into account fires that have burnt areas of at least 30 hectares.

Tags
Eu, Wildfires, Spain, Greece
Most Read
Rescuers resumed searching for survivors as the death toll from monsoon floods in northern Pakistan rose to almost 400

Death Toll From Northern Pakistan Monsoon Floods Rises To Almost 400

White House Now Has a TikTok Account
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
White House Says It Is 'Prepared To Use Every Element Of American Power' On Maduro Regime As Warships Move Towards Venezuela
U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar
Another GOP Rep. Backs Deployment Of Warships Off Venezuelan Coast: 'Time To Crush Cartels'
Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds
Fans React to Rumours of Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds Clash on 'Avengers: Doomsday Set'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice