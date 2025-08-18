Tech

Otter.ai Sued Over Alleged Privacy Violations in California

The suit alleges Otter.ai recorded conversations without consent.

By

A class action lawsuit against Otter.ai has been filed in California over alleged privacy violations.

The lawsuit was filed by Justin Brewer, a resident of San Jacinto, in federal court.

The suit alleges that Otter.ai recorded private conversations without consent. The suit specifically targets Otter.ai's Otter Notetaker, a tool that records and transcribes calls in real time.

Otter.ai Sued Over Alleged Privacy Violations

According to a report by Gizmodo, Brewer said in the lawsuit that he does not have an Otter.ai account. However, the alleged violation took place when he joined a Zoom call that was running the Otter Notetaker.

Brewer claims that he was not aware that the tool would capture and store his data. He adds that he also was not aware that the meeting would be used for Otter's speech recognition and machine learning model training.

In addition, the lawsuit also claims that an Otter Notetaker bot can join a meeting without needing explicit consent from the host or anyone else participating in the call.

Because of these, the lawsuit claims that Otter.ai has violated state and federal wiretap and privacy laws.

Otter.ai Issues Statement

In an emailed statement sent to Gizmodo, a representative for Otter.ai said that "While we are reviewing the matter, it is important to note that Otter does not initiate recordings on its own."

"Recording only occurs when initiated by an Otter user, and our Terms of Service make clear that users are responsible for obtaining any necessary permissions before doing so," the representative added.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Privacy, Lawsuit
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello

High-Ranking Venezuelan Official Claims U.S. Diplomat Is Plotting Against Maduro's Authoritarian Govt.: 'I Warned You'

Gaza
Egypt Says It's Willing To Join An International Force Deployed To Gaza, But With Some Conditions
Democratic US Congressman Robert Garcia speaks during a press conference
High-Ranking Democrat Gives Trump Admin Hard Deadline To Answer About An Alleged Pact Between Trump And Bukele To Release MS-13 Leaders
Rescuers resumed searching for survivors as the death toll from monsoon floods in northern Pakistan rose to almost 400
Death Toll From Northern Pakistan Monsoon Floods Rises To Almost 400
Inside the Trump-Putin Talks
Crimea Betrayal? Trump Tells Ukraine to Abandon Claim and Accept Russia's Control
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice