U.S.

UK Prime Minister: 'Viable' Chance For Ukraine Ceasefire Thanks To Trump

By AFP news
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer co-chairs a 'Coalition of the Willing' video conference call with European leaders on Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer co-chairs a 'Coalition of the Willing' video conference call with European leaders on Ukraine AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said there was now a "viable" chance for a Ukraine ceasefire, ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Starmer said Ukraine's military backers, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, had drawn up workable military plans in case of a ceasefire but were also ready to add pressure on Russia through sanctions.

"For three and a bit years this conflict has been going, we haven't got anywhere near... a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire," Starmer told a meeting of European leaders.

"Now we do have that chance, because of the work that the (US) president has put in," he told the video conference he led alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Related

The call was joined by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky from Germany, and US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently visiting the UK.

While Starmer said Friday's Alaska meeting between Trump and Putin was "hugely important", he reiterated that there "should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine".

"This is a critical moment, we have to combine active diplomacy on the one hand with military support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia," he said.

The coalition has drawn up military plans "which are now ready in a form that can be used if we get to that ceasefire", Starmer added.

He said Britain and other European allies also "stand ready to increase pressure on Russia" through sanctions and "wider measures" if necessary.

He added that Trump had agreed to "debrief immediately" after his meeting with Putin.

Tags
Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Putin, War, Credit
Most Read
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump

Analysts Warn U.S. Could Conduct Military Strikes Against Cartels Without Mexico's Consent

Some residents of the Ukrainian town of Dobropillia have been evacuated away amid Russian advances on the nearby front line
Ukraine Says Fighting 'Difficult' After Reports Of Russia's Rapid Gains
vladimir putin with parents
New Book Reveals Horrifying Reason Putin's Father Married His Mum – And Why She Has a Glass Eye
Gov. Newsom Suggests Retaliation if GOP Redistricts Texas in Special Session: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'
Trump vs Newsom_06092025_1
California Governor Gavin Newsom & Political Figures Blast Trump's National Guard Plan in Washington D.C.: 'This is What Dictators Do'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice