Fox News Host Says Trump Could Annex Canadian States If Democrats Push Back Against Texas' Redistricting

Fox News host Jesse Watters said President Donald Trump could annex part of Canada if Democrats keep pushing back against Republicans' redistricting initiative.

Speaking on "The Five," Watters said "Trump is not going to let this slide anymore." "If he needs to gerrymander, he is going to gerrymander, and if they want to add stars to the flag, okay, we will just take Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba."

Watters: If he needs to gerrymander, he is going to gerrymander, and if they want to add stars to the flag, okay, we will just take Alberto, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and it doesn't have to be aggressively. We can take it peacefully. It will be mostly peaceful invasion. And those… pic.twitter.com/UPGSiJrxlh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2025

"And it doesn't have to be aggressively. We can take it peacefully. It will be mostly peaceful invasion. And those are three states -- that means six Republican senators. See what we did there?" Watters added.

Both parties are engaged in a fierce clash over redistricting and gerrymandering after Texas' Republicans called a special session to change congressional districts, a move that would give the GOP five more seats.

Governor Greg Abbott warned on Thursday that Democrats who left the state to block the push won't be able to return for years because he will keep the issue at the top of the agenda indefinitely.

Speaking to NBC News, Abbott said he will call "special session after special session," meaning that if Democrats maintain their strategy "they're not going to come back until like 2027 or 2028."

Democrats, in the meantime, are seeking for donations to face the costs associated with having left the state. State House Democratic leader Gene Wu said the party is "getting a lot of small-dollar donations," which are going to "help keep this going."

Among the costs are hotel bills for the dozens of lawmakers and daily fines for not attending the sessions. They are also facing the threat of being arrested, with Texas Republicans saying on Thursday that the FBI has agreed to help track down Democrats and help bring them back.

Watters had already made threats to Texas Democrats involved in the clash. Earlier this week he said they ould end up in El Salvador's mega prisons where Venezuelan migrants were sent earlier in the Trump administration.

"Democrats had until 3 to show and they didn't. So Gov. Abbott is sending out a posse to arrest them for dereliction of duty and drag them back to the Capitol. They told us no one is above the law. And if they resist, they'll wind up in El Salvador with the Maryland dad," Watters claimed.

Elsewhere, Democratic governors in California, New York and Illinois are threatening to conduct initiatives of their own to counter Texas. House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is also on board.

Originally published on Latin Times