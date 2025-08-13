Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Retirement in Response to a Viral Fake Post

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., widely referred to as OBJ, has responded to a viral fake post, denying that he has retired from football.

The post, which was published by someone who posed as NFL insider Adam Schefter, erroneously claimed that the player's career has come to an end.

'Ain't Over Yet,' Says OBJ

In his response to the fake post, OBJ questioned when was his supposed retirement announced and who did the announcement.

His whole response can be found below.

LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny , appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

He also posted two tweets to emphasized that he is far from done.

Not done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

In his second tweet, OBJ even asked people to stop wishing him a happy retirement, saying that it pisses him off.

No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off 😭😭😭. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u😭😭. Thanks — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

No Team Yet for OBJ

As of writing, OBJ has yet to sign with a team for the upcoming season. He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins for the 2024-2025 season before both parties agreed for him to be waived in December.

Throughout his professional career, OBJ has played for the likes of the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com