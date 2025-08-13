Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Retirement in Response to a Viral Fake Post

Odell Beckham Jr. is not done yet

By

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., widely referred to as OBJ, has responded to a viral fake post, denying that he has retired from football.

The post, which was published by someone who posed as NFL insider Adam Schefter, erroneously claimed that the player's career has come to an end.

'Ain't Over Yet,' Says OBJ

In his response to the fake post, OBJ questioned when was his supposed retirement announced and who did the announcement.

His whole response can be found below.

He also posted two tweets to emphasized that he is far from done.

In his second tweet, OBJ even asked people to stop wishing him a happy retirement, saying that it pisses him off.

No Team Yet for OBJ

As of writing, OBJ has yet to sign with a team for the upcoming season. He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins for the 2024-2025 season before both parties agreed for him to be waived in December.

Throughout his professional career, OBJ has played for the likes of the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Nfl
