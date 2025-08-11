A new book by independent news outlet 'Proekt' journalists Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin, 'The Tsar in Propria Persona', alleges that Vladimir Putin's parents married after a violent incident in the late 1920s that cost his mother, Maria ('Marusya'), an eye — and that this episode helps explain why the Kremlin has long kept Putin's private life out of public view.

The investigation-led volume aims to pierce decades of secrecy surrounding the Russian leader's inner circle and origins.

The Book Lifts The Veil On A Guarded Private Life

Written by Proekt's editor-in-chief Badanin and colleague Rubin, the book (currently available in Russian) argues that myth-making has replaced biography in modern Russia, and that understanding Putin's private relationships is essential to understanding his rule.

Why Putin's Mother Had A Glass Eye

Vladimir Putin's mother, Maria, also known as Marusya, was 17 when her would-be husband violently attacked her.

Proekt detailed the story of this matter in its book, "The Tsar in Person: How Vladimir Putin Fooled Us All." The details of the story were shared by villager Anfisa Kormilitsyna, which took place in 1928. Volodka, Putin's father, was accompanied by friends during a visit to a village in the Tver region.

Volodka was notorious for terrorising the teenage girls in the area. Anfisa recalled that 'he liked to lift girls' skirts and tie them in a knot over their heads.'

'He did this so that the village boys could get a better look at the girls' knickers,' added co-author Roman Badanin.

They would visit Marusya, who was alone at the time. Of course, this caused some anxiety as she didn't want their company given Volodka's reputation alone.

Anfisa noted that 'Marusya didn't want to let them in,' but this only enraged Putin's father. She continued, adding that they took a pitchfork and stood by the fence, then started breaking down the gate.

Marusya got scared and would run out of the house, racing up to the fence. At that moment, Volodka was able to break through and chase her down.

He would end up accidentally gouging out her eye after hitting her in the face. Volodka took her to the hospital immediately, where her eye had to be removed.

Marusya would end up getting a glass eye, which she was embarrassed about. She was said to never look people in the face when talking, and often tilted her head to the side.

Proekt said that the pitchfork attack was done in a 'fit of rage', and Putin's mother had spent her youth one-eyed.

How Did They End Up Marrying?

The book notes that 'For a girl in those days, this was a disgrace. Who would marry a defective woman?'

As a result of the incident, Marusya's mother threatened Volodka. She said that she'd put him on trial if he didn't, which was enough to force the issue.

The rest is history, and Marusya would give birth to Vladimir Putin around the age of 40. Rumours have argued that Putin was only adopted or was the child of another lover.

The new book's authors accused Putin of covering up his personal life, given the history they've uncovered. They noted that lies and inventions have replaced truth and history in Russia.

'Real biographies have been forbidden and erased from memory, the press destroyed. Since then, one can lie about absolutely anything,' they noted.

Putin's Public Recollections Stand In Sharp Contrast

Putin has publicly praised his parents, saying: 'Never, I want to emphasise this, never did I see my father drunk' and 'I never heard a single swear word from him. Not one. Well, I'm not even talking about my mother here either'.

These personal recollections have long sat alongside persistent efforts by the Russian state to limit scrutiny of his family life.

Originally published on IBTimes UK