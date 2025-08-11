Tech

Made by Google August 20 Event: Is It Possible to Stream?

The next Made by Google event is just around the corner

By

Fans and the tech industry are hotly anticipating the next Made by Google event, which will take place on August 20, 2025.

The question is, will the event be streamed online for anyone to watch?

The answer to that question is yes.

How to Watch the Made by Google Event Online

As noted by Android Police in its report, the upcoming Made by Google event will most likely be streamed via the Made by Google YouTube account. As of press time, however, Google has yet to provide a streaming link for the event.

It should be noted by those who want to stream that the event will begin at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.

What Can We Expect From Made by Google

A huge part of the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming August 10 event is the arrival of the Pixel 10, which Google has officially announced. As a result, many also expect for the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold to make their debut on the said date.

While unconfirmed as of writing, there are many speculations that the Pixel Watch 4 will also make its debut during the event. The same is likewise being rumored for the Pixel Buds 2a.

Originally published on Tech Times

