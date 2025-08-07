Tech

HBO Max's Aggresive Password Sharing Crakdown Set to Begin This September

HBO will start pushing people even more to pay extra to add a new member to their account.

By

HBO Max is set to be more aggressive in its password sharing crackdown efforts beginning next month.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming CEO, JB Perette, users can expect to see more prompts revolving around password sharing. These prompts will encourage the addition of new members to accounts instead of simply sharing their passwords to friends and family.

As noted by The Verge, adding a new member to an account will cost $7.99 per month. Only one member can be added to an account.

During an earnings call, Perrette pointed out that paid sharing is "a voluntary process."

"In September, you'll actually start to see the messaging — which right now has been a fairly soft, cancelable messaging — start to get more fixed and such that people have to take action," he said.

HBO Max with ads will cost a user $9.99 per month, and Standard plan that has no ads is priced at $16.99 per month.

Those who are willing to splurge can opt for a Premium plan that offers 4K streaming. This is priced at $20.99 per month.

Is It More Practical to Get Your Own HBO Max Subscription?

A report by Android Authority notes that the $7.99 monthly fee of adding a new member to account is only $2 cheaper than the HBO Max plan with ads.

However, there is a factor that may influence people to just opt to be added to an account instead of getting their own.

As Android Authority has noted in its report, an account's added member is able to share the plan of the main subscriber.

What this means is that if the main subscriber has a Premium plan, then the added member also gets to enjoy all the perks of Premium plan by paying the $7.99 fee.

Originally published on Tech Times

