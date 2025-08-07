Sports

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Injures Right Pinky Finger During Preseason Game

Richardson had to exit the game due to the injury.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. has suffered an injury to his pinky finger on his right (throwing) hand.

The injury took place during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Richardson had to exit the game because of it.

Richardson is not expected to return following the injury.

Richardson Injures His Pinky Finger

According to a report by CBS Sports, the injury happened during a sack by linebacker David Ojabo. Richardson was then replaced by backup quarterback Daniel Jones after the medical team ruled him out from continuing the game.

Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed that the quarterback dislocated his pinky.

"It popped out, popped back in," said Steichen.

As of press time, it is not immediately clear when Richardson is expected to return to the team.

A Shaky Start for Richardson

An injury during a preseason game will not bode well for Richardson, especially as he strives to retain his starting position.

According to ESPN, Richardson will be competing with Jones for the position after the latter was signed during the offseason. The report notes that the Colts were planning to evaluate both quarterbacks first before deciding on who gets to be the starter for the team.

The pinky injury is the latest addition to the list of injuries that have sidelined Richardson during his career. Notably, he missed a total of 13 games in 2023 due to injuries.

He likewise missed a smaller number of games last year due to different injuries.

