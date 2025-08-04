Tech

Nintendo Increases Prices for Original Switch for the First Time Since 2017 Release

The OG Switch is no longer $299.99

Heads up to those who still plan on buying the original Switch: Nintendo has increased its price.

Yes, you read that right. The original Switch, which has cost $299.99 in the US since its release in 2017, now has a price tag of $339.99 on Nintendo's online store.

The base Switch model is not the only one to experience the price increase as other models have also changed prices, according to a report by The Verge.

The Switch OLED used to cost $349.99, but the price has been increased by $50 to reach $399.99. On the other hand, the Switch Lite has also increased in price from $199.99 to $229.99.

According to The Verge, Canada has also seen increase in prices for the original Switch.

Why Did Nintendo Raise Prices?

As to why Nintendo increased its prices, the company said that the decision to increase has been "based on market conditions."

It should be noted that the price increase has been implemented just as President Donald Trump announced a new set of reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries.

It is now being speculated that the price increase may be connected to Trump's decision to impose a 20% tariff on products from Vietnam, where most of Nintendo's production take places.

While Nintendo has assured that the Switch 2's prices won't change for now, many gamers have begun worrying that that a price increase may be imminent in the coming months.

