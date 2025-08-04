Sports

Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return After John Cena Loses World Title to Cody Rhodes

The WWE Universe did not see Lesnar's return coming.

By

Brock Lesnar has made his shocking return to WWE, attacking John Cena to end this year's two-night SummerSlam premium live event (PLE).

Cena, who turned back to face during the previous SmackDown episode after his iconic heel run, lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes during the main event of the second night.

Brock Lesnar Returns

While it has been theorized that Rhodes was set to turn heel during the main event match, that turned out not to be the case.

The good guy once more, Cena exhibited true sportsmanship, handing Rhodes the title. The two shared a hug in the middle of the ring, and Rhodes was seen shedding tears.

It seemed to be a bittersweet ending for Cena's final SummerSlam, but things turned a lot worse for him the moment Lesnar made his appearance.

Thousands of shocked fans watched as Lesnar hit his finishing move, the F5, on Cena before departing the ring.

WWE Universe Reacts to Lesnar's Return

Lesnar, who has found himself tangled in Vince McMahon's legal drama, delighted many fans who attended SummerSlam with his unexpected return.

However, reactions online have been mixed, and many have voiced their displeasure online.

"Yeah, I'm out. Going back to watch AEW at this point," one commentor on Reddit said. "Literally no reason to actually bring him back. He brings nothing to the show whatsoever."

"It was probably always a safe bet WWE would again win the Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic award this year but now it's competing within itself on what it'll win it for," another comment said.

A comment made a reference to the McMahon legal drama, saying, "It's crazy how they were genuinely building themselves back up after Vince got kicked out and in the past 8 months have really just started digging the hole again."

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

