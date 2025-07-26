World

Typhoon Co-May Triggers Deadly Flooding Across the Philippines as Climate Risks Intensify

By Pam CASTRO, Faith BROWN
Residents wade through a flooded street in Calumpit town, Bulacan province
Residents wade through a flooded street in Calumpit town, Bulacan province AFP

Rescuers in the northern Philippines used boats to pick up residents stranded by flooding Friday as Typhoon Co-May was downgraded to a tropical storm and the death toll from a week of monsoon rains edged higher.

Schools remained closed and electricity was down in swathes of the archipelago nation's largest island as the national disaster agency reported 25 dead and eight missing since last Friday.

But those numbers did not account for three construction workers buried in a landslide as they rested Thursday in Cavite province, south of the capital Manila, according to rescuers.

A wall above their construction site collapsed onto the men below after days of rain softened the soil under it, said rescue team member Rosario Jose.

"All the bodies were found in the mud," she said. A lone survivor was pulled from the rubble.

In the west coast province of La Union, where Typhoon Co-May arrived in the early hours, a family of four was rescued Friday morning after being trapped on the second floor of their wooden home.

"They couldn't leave their house because the flood was waist-deep and they have children," said a rescue official who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"Many had been calling us since early morning, but we were having challenges in responding because the rain and winds were so strong," they said, adding that a break in the downpour meant rescue operations were now in full stride.

In Bulacan province, just north of Manila, AFP journalists saw entire villages half submerged in floodwaters.

Lauro Sabino, 54, said he and his wife had evacuated their home in the morning after a frightening night of hard winds.

"It was as if my roof was being blown off. It was creaking. The rain poured the entire night," he said, adding they would sleep at a local market until flooding subsided.

"The same thing happens every time. There's no solution," agreed Mary Rose Navia, 25, a housewife whose husband was unable to go to work on Friday.

"The floodwaters are just getting deeper."

President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday explicitly tied the recent flooding to climate change, saying his country had to accept this was the "new normal".

"This is the way it's going to be as far as we know for... many decades to come, so let's just prepare," he said in a televised cabinet briefing.

The storm, which was weakening as it made its way north by northeast, was expected to be gone from the Philippines by Saturday morning.

Residents ride in a wooden boat past a submerged sign in Bulacan province, north of Manila on Friday
Residents ride in a wooden boat past a submerged sign in Bulacan province, north of Manila on Friday AFP
A father and child ride a tricycle through a flooded street in a village north of Manila on Friday
A father and child ride a tricycle through a flooded street in a village north of Manila on Friday AFP
Most Read
Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi Ditches Speaking Event After Report Reveals She Gave Trump Heads Up on Epstein Files

Jesse Chavez Retires After Remarkable 18 MLB Seasons
Jesse Chavez Retires After Remarkable 18 MLB Seasons
OpenAI's ChatGPT-5 Is Coming in August—Here’s What to Expect
OpenAI's ChatGPT-5 Is Coming in August—Here's What to Expect
Joy Behar The View Donald Trump
FCC Chair Backs White House Threat to Cancel The View After Hosts Rip Trump: 'Consequences Aren't Finished'
Senator John Kennedy
Republican Senator Blames Technical Error For Sudden Freeze on Live TV
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice