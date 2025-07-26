NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Tried to Trade for Cavs' Dean Wade Before Landing Finney-Smith

The Houston Rockets became unforgettable with the Kevin Durant mega trade from the Phoenix Suns. It's a game-breaking deal that somewhat shocked the whole NBA league.

But although that super deal got everyone's attention, Houston's front office also toiled quietly in the background to strengthen their bench with careful maneuvers, one of which involved a failed bid to get Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.

Houston Made a Full MLE Offer to Sign Wade

Before signing Dorian Finney-Smith into free agency, the Rockets shopped around for several options to bolster their wing rotation. Wade was reportedly at or near the top of that list, ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reports.

The Rockets allegedly made an overture to the Cavaliers between the NBA draft and the onset of free agency to acquire Dean Wade.

Sources disclosed that Houston was willing to give Wade a straight mid-level exception (MLE) extension, similar to the deal that they ultimately extended to Finney-Smith after he parted with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though Cleveland would not get involved. Although Wade's stat line was modest, the Cavaliers saw him as a key member of their rotation. His size, defensive flexibility, and outside shooting have been assets to Cleveland's game plan, assets that also made him a desirable fit for the Rockets.

Why Wade Was on Houston's Radar

Dean Wade may not be a familiar face, but he fits the bill in several areas for a serious contender. He played 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 59 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023–24 season.

Shooting 36.0% from outside, Wade provides floor spacing and defensive versatility. Entering his final season of his deal in 2024–25, he makes only $6.6 million, a budget-friendly asset for any team.

According to The Dream Shake, Houston's pursuit of Wade indicates they're interested in more than splashy transactions. The front office obviously appreciates players who are capable of defending multiple positions and fit comfortably into an orientation-driven system.

Rockets Acquire Finney-Smith Instead and It's a Success

When the Cavaliers quashed negotiations, Houston went shopping for Dorian Finney-Smith, signing him from the Lakers on identical MLE deals they presented to Wade. Finney-Smith, a perimeter defender and veteran leader, provides the Rockets with the same skill package, albeit a little more postseason know-how.

As Wade remained in Cleveland, Houston did not leave without something. Finney-Smith's two-way talent makes the roster stronger, particularly amidst new stars such as Durant.

Rockets Build Big and Smart

The Houston offseason was more than a headline-making Kevin Durant trade. Their pursuit of Dean Wade and subsequent pick-up of Dorian Finney-Smith is a sign of a franchise finding balance between star power, depth, and defensive smarts.

Both Cleveland and Houston come out winners: one keeps an important rotation piece, and the other gets a veteran to shore up a growing contender.

