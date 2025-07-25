NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Drop Suns Trade Talks After Signing Deandre Ayton

The Los Angeles Lakers spent most of the offseason looking for a new center and found their answer when DeAndre Ayton became available. When the Portland Trail Blazers waived Ayton, the Lakers immediately signed the former No. 1 overall pick, ceasing their search for other big men.

Earlier in the summer, LA pursued trade scenarios with the Phoenix Suns, specifically center Nic Richards, after Phoenix brought in several frontcourt acquisitions. But with the Lakers now acquiring Ayton and bringing back Jaxson Hayes as their backup center, those negotiations are now in the books.

Lakers Now Set Sights on Versatile Wing Assistance

There are no current trade talks between the Lakers and Suns, shutting down any possible transaction between the two Western Conference foes, reports Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The two teams have not talked since before Ayton signed with Los Angeles, as the team had previously expressed interest in Nick Richards. https://t.co/inn699advx — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 21, 2025

With the center spot set, the Lakers have set their sights on another need: wing depth. Though they made the wise defensive signing in Marcus Smart, their roster still does not possess a forward who can guard positions one through four and space the floor.

The Lakers' front office now appears focused on adding a switchable forward, either before the start of the regular season or ahead of the trade deadline. Their goal is to find a two-way player who can complement their existing core of LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and DeAndre Ayton.

Yet, it's unknown if Los Angeles is prepared to sacrifice the pieces needed to bring in that type of player. The team's decision makers appear determined to assess the roster as it stands through training camp and early-season play before taking further action.

Lakers Need to Prioritize Defense If They Want to Win

Even after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers were eliminated early in the 2025 playoffs following a disappointing first-round defeat.

While the team has an elite scoring offense, their defense has been the glaring weakness, and that's where a versatile wing defender would make the greatest impact, Sports Illustrated wrote.

The Oklahoma City Thunder now appear to be the team to beat in the West, extending the gap at the top. If the Lakers are to catch up, they'll need to tighten up their defense and get the right blend of offense and toughness.

Final Piece Still Missing?

Ayton will be the starting center, and Hayes will be the primary backup. The front office is monitoring the trade market for the right-wing player who will complete the rotation.

Whether or not that transaction occurs in the next few weeks or near the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers appear committed to giving LeBron and Dončić all possible opportunities to vie for a title in what may be one of the last championship windows for their vintage superstar.

The Lakers are expected to improve their roster, but any trades with the Suns won't progress anymore.

