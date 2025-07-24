Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Years of Family Rift, Health Battles

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on Thursday, July 24, at 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Clearwater, Florida.

His family, local police, and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have confirmed his death.

Hulkmania Era Will Be Missed

Hogan was the most familiar face of WWE during its 1980s breakthrough into mainstream culture. With his trademark "Hulkamania" character—complete with neon yellow attire, bulging biceps, and macho charm—he brought wrestling to the top of prime-time pop culture, according to ABC News.

Hogan wasn't an actor; he's an icon of American heroism, giving out legendary catchphrases such as "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?" His influence extended beyond the ropes. Hogan headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, teaming with Mr. T to defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

He went on to main event eight of the first ten WrestleManias, transforming the event into WWE's Super Bowl and himself into the industry's first true megastar.

Hogan's Days With WWE and WCW

Hogan won six WWE World Championships and was the fan favorite during his wrestling career. But his influence didn't stop at WWE. During the 1990s, he overhauled himself in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where her appeared as the heel for the first time.

As the evil "Hollywood Hogan," he was the leader of the New World Order (nWo), who assisted WCW in becoming the number one show in TV ratings and opening the raunchy "Monday Night Wars" era. This drastic makeover showed that Hogan not only established a generation but also reestablished himself as the leader of another.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 as a singles performer. This happened again in 2020, but this time as a member of the nWo.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon called Hogan "the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME." He even credited the wrestler as being the one who brought wrestling stardom into global celebrity first.

Hogan's Controversies With Family

While Hogan's public life is no secret, his personal life tells a more painful story. In the final years before his death at age 71, Hogan reportedly hadn't spoken to his daughter, Brooke, for years.

According to The Daily Mail, the reason for their estrangement was never fully clarified, though Brooke previously spoke about enduring "verbal and mental abuse" during childhood, without directly naming her parents.

Despite the long silence, sources say Hogan believed he and Brooke would reconcile one day. She reportedly told him she loved him during their last conversation, just before his unexpected passing due to cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida.

Hogan's former wife, Linda, was more vocal about the family's divide. In emotional social media posts, she revealed she also hadn't spoken to Brooke in nearly a decade and shared the pain of being shut out of her daughter's major life events, including her marriage and the birth of her twins.

There was also a time when Linda called Hogan a "liar" and a "sex addict." These are the two reasons why he destroyed his family, according to her.

Linda's relationship with Hogan had long been rocky, ending in a high-profile divorce after two decades and complicated further by Hogan's scandals and infidelity. Meanwhile, their son Nick remained close to both parents and has been described as a stabilizing force during family struggles.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com