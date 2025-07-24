Google Web Guide Uses AI to Organize Search Results in Latest Search Labs Experiment

Google is experimenting on a new Web Guide feature which helps organize search results into specific categories and gives users the most relevant data to their web queries.

This is the latest Search Labs experiment feature that Google released, and it is leveraging the power of Gemini AI to deliver a new way to view search results on the web apart from the already existing features.

Recently, Google introduced AI-powered search features on its engine with the likes of AI Overviews and the full takeover of AI Mode, with users getting the chance to choose among their preferred features to improve their experiences.

Google Web Guide Uses AI to Organize Search Results

A new blog post from Google revealed its latest experiment for its search engine, and it is the so-called Web Guide, which will now organize the search results based on what the user is looking for.

Google's AI-powered Web Guide would compile all relevant information from search results under specific categories to further help users find what they are looking for.

This feature utilizes a custom version of Gemini that understands both what users are searching for and the web's content.

New Search Labs Experiment Powered by Gemini

According to the company, this feature will use a "query fan-out technique," which would also have the AI issue multiple related searches, identify the most relevant results, and present them to users categorically.

Google revealed that this feature is an opt-in accessibility feature, which means that users would have to join Search Labs and turn it on if they want to experience this new way of searching.

According to Engadget, it is similar to the opt-in accessibility of Google's most recent search feature, AI Mode.

Google's Experiments on its Search Engine

Last year, Google started working on adding more Search Labs experiments to improve the experiences on its search through the use of AI. The company introduced AI Overviews, which offer a summary of the entire search results found on the web, but the company rolled it back due to issues like hallucinations and fake news.

After working on AI Overviews for around a year, Google went forth to launch the feature on compatible search engines. A follow-up, the AI Mode, was launched earlier this year. Entering this mode would bring users entirely AI-generated content based on all search results, with Gemini composing the information for users.

While AI Overviews is already mandatory and appears on most search results if it is available, AI Mode is still optional and can only be accessed if a user enables it to appear on their experience via Search Labs.

Originally published on Tech Times