'Delusional' Tulsi Gabbard Declares Obama Discouraged 'Peaceful Transition of Power' During 2016 Election: 'Someone Let Her Know About J6'

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was mocked on social media after insinuating that the Obama administration discouraged a peaceful transition of power by sharing reports on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During a Thursday interview on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's radio show "The Charlie Kirk Show," Gabbard defended her claim that the Obama administration releasing reports on attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to influence the 2016 election amounted to "treasonous conspiracy" because it affected the "peaceful transition of power."

"In this system, there is to be a peaceful transition of power. What we saw play out here was President Trump was elected by the American people in 2016, shocking most people in the United States," Gabbard said.

Tulsi Gabbard: "In this system, there is to be a peaceful transition of power ... so yes, this is a treasonous conspiracy" 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QpbQvq8hTb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

The top intelligence official went on to allege that "instead of accepting that this is the will of the people," former President Barack Obama convened his national security team to create "this contrived, false narrative through the production of this Intelligence Community Assessment in January 2017 with the specific intent of subverting the will of the American people."

"So yes, this is a treasonous conspiracy that subverts the will of the American people," she continued, citing what she called the dissemination of a "hoax" that prompted years-long investigations.

However, several social media users said that they found Gabbard's statements "hypocritical" given the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots where MAGA supporters stormed a federal building. President Donald Trump pardoned all those involved shortly after starting his second-term earlier this year.

"Someone better let her know about January 6th," one user said. Another wrote, "Didn't Hillary Clinton call Trump the evening of the election to concede and congratulate him?"

Someone better let her know about January 6th. — SickoftheCrap (@SickoftheC) July 24, 2025

One person simply called Gabbard "delusional," while others shared clips and images from the Capitol riots to as evidence of what they believed a non-peaceful transition of power looked like.

Silly us. We thought "peaceful transfer of power" meant something else entirely.https://t.co/r2Xwb0jLxs — Fantasy Nerds (@ffnerd) July 24, 2025

"Silly us. We thought 'peaceful transfer of power' meant something else entirely," a user chided with a video of rioters pushing back against Capitol police.

Peaceful Transition of Power! I think she is calling out her Boss!! — David R Greenfield (@DavidCuse68) July 24, 2025

"Wasn't Trump the one they did that," one user questioned, as another jabbed, "I think she is calling out her Boss!!"

Gabbard's office published a press release Friday claiming to have uncovered evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Obama administration, alleging that they fabricated the Russian election interference reports.

Obama's office has pushed back against Gabbard's release, calling the allegations a "ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

Originally published on Latin Times