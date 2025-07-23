Bryan Kohberger Sits Emotionless As Surviving Idaho 4 Roommate Gives Harrowing Courtroom Statement: 'He Tried to Take Everything From Me'

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in murders of four Idaho college students, sat emotionless as one of the deceased's surviving roommates sobbed as she addressed the courtroom.

Tears streamed down the face of Dylan Mortensen, who was asleep in the basement of the college house when Kohberger allegedly murdered four of her roommates in the bedrooms, as she delivered her victim impact statement.

"He is a hollow vessel, something less than human. A body without empathy, without remorse. He chose destruction, he chose evil. He tried to take everything from me," she told the courtroom Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kohberger appeared expressionless as Mortensen delivered her statement, staring straight ahead as she addressed the court. The 30-year-old admitted to the November 2022 murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen after agreeing to a plea deal in late June that ruled out the death penalty.

Another roommate of the University of Idaho students, Bethany Funke, spoke out for the first time in the case with a friend delivering her statement for her.

"When I made the 911 call, I couldn't even get out the words. And from then on I don't remember a thing. It was like my brain wiped that whole memory. That was the worst day of my life, and I know it always will be," Funke's statement said.

Funke went on to say that the experience caused her to feel intense fear in other aspects of her life, sharing that she was scared to go places alone with fear that "the person who did this would come for me next."

The friend reading Funke's statement also choked up while reading it to the courtroom, but Kohberger maintained an emotionless expression throughout the ordeal.

Kohberger himself will have a chance to address the court before he is sentenced. He is facing up to life in prison.

