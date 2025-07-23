911 Call Made During 'American Idol' Producer's Home Invasion Killing Reveals Haunting Plea to Killer: 'Please Don't Shoot Me'

In a 911 call made during the home invasion of an "American Idol" producer that resulted in two deaths, someone can be heard begging not to be shot.

The bodies of "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, rock musician Tom DeLuca, were discovered on July 14 after they were shot during a July 10 home invasion.

Two calls about a burglary were connected to the couple's address the day of the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

In the second call, the caller could be heard saying, "Please don't shoot me," according to the warrant. The call came about 40 minutes after a neighbor called 911 at around 4 p.m. about a potential break in.

Although the caller identified themself as a resident, police did not specify if the caller was believed to be Kaye, DeLuca or actually the suspect, who police noted called 911 himself during the incident.

Authorities were dispatched to the home the same day of the calls, but were unable to access the home, which was locked and showed no signs of forced entry, according to a felony complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Four days later, police returned to conduct a welfare check. After spotting a trail of blood in the home, police entered the home and found Kaye and DeLuca's bodies shot in the head in separate rooms, police sources told PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Raymond Boodarian, 22, a day later after police said he identified himself in a call to authorities. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary with a person.

During a town hall with local residents Monday night, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the weapon used in the murders belonged to the now-deceased couple, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Boodarian's arraignment is scheduled for August 20.

