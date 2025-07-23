Trump Floundering on Epstein Turned The Tables on Himself, GOP Pollster Warns: 'I Am The Deep State'

Donald Trump's latest attempts to revive debunked Obama-era conspiracy theories may be backfiring, with one Republican pollster warning that he is now casting himself as the very "deep state" he claims to fight.

The president has aligned himself with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's push to prosecute Barack Obama and his former national security aides, based on allegations tied to the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation, Raw Story reported. Gabbard accused the Obama administration of a "treasonous conspiracy" to damage Trump's presidential campaign, though those claims have already been investigated and dismissed by a bipartisan Senate panel in 2020.

Trump's renewed focus on 2016 has coincided with renewed public interest in his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. On "CNN This Morning," panelists suggested the Obama accusations were an attempt to deflect from that scrutiny. Former GOP congressman Charlie Dent said the strategy was a distraction, noting, "We have to move on from the Epstein story because it's old, but now we keep obsessing about the 2016 election." He added, "I think, this is just flailing around."

Pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson echoed that view, saying Trump's efforts could hurt him more than his political rivals. "This is silly to reopen this now almost decade-old story," she said. "Part of what's made this Epstein story so sticky is that this is one where now the tables have been turned, and it feels like Donald Trump has put himself in the 'I am the deep state' position."

Despite the renewed rhetoric, there is no indication that the Justice Department is pursuing action against Obama or his former intelligence officials.

Originally published on Latin Times