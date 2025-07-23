Tulsi Gabbard Doubles Down After Obama Issued Blistering Response to 'Ridiculous' Treason Allegations

Tulsi Gabbard is promising to release more documents after Barack Obama's office dismissed her claims of a "treasonous conspiracy" as "ridiculous" and politically motivated.

Gabbard, now serving as director of national intelligence, released a report last week claiming Obama-era officials, including Obama, orchestrated a coordinated push to exaggerate Russian election interference in 2016 to damage Donald Trump. She called it a "manufactured intelligence document" that laid the groundwork for a "years-long coup," according to the Daily Beast.

Nonpartisan analysts have pushed back on the claims, saying they misrepresent key facts. A bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report from 2020, led by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, affirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump, but found no evidence of a conspiracy or any impact on vote tallies.

Obama's office issued a rare public statement, calling Gabbard's allegations a "weak attempt at distraction" and reiterating that "nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

On Tuesday night Gabbard went on Newsmax to defend her claims, escalating them further. "We will be releasing further documents tomorrow that will refute that statement," she said.

She also cited past public comments by Hillary Clinton and former CIA Director John Brennan as proof that the Obama administration helped shape the narrative. "Obama's CIA Director John Brennan says there is strong consensus among us to support the CIA claim Russian hackers aided Donald Trump's election," she said.

Trump, who is facing renewed scrutiny over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, has amplified Gabbard's claims. Over the weekend, he posted more than a dozen times about Obama, including an AI-generated video of the former president being arrested. During a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers, Trump praised Gabbard as the "hottest person in the room" and added, "She has all the documents... You've found things that nobody thought we'd ever find."

