AOC's Chances of Clinching The Dem Nomination See Slight Spike After Clapping Back Against Claims of Supporting Military Spending

AOC also faced backlash for voting against an amendment to block defensive spending for Israel

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's chances of clinching the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination saw a slight spike after clapping back against claims she voted for military spending.

AOC's likelihood of winning the Democratic nomination recently grew a full point, suggesting predictors believe she is improving her chances of being chosen as the party's next pick for president, according to the prediction market site Kalshi.

According to a live tracker of predictions for who will win the Democratic nomination, AOC's chances spiked from 13.9% Monday night to 15% as of Tuesday morning. Though she still remains four points behind current frontrunner California Gov. Gavin Newsom, her spike was larger than Newsom's, who gained just 0.2% in the same time frame.

The progressive lawmaker's jump in numbers follows her turning to X to push back against backlash after users began falsely claiming the lawmaker voted in favor of military spending, which AOC provided screenshots of proof that she voted "no" in addition to House records.

"Google is free. If you're saying I voted for military funding, you are lying. Receipts attached. Drag me for my positions all you want, but lying about them doesn't make you part of the 'left,'" she wrote. "If you believe neo-nazis are welcome and operating in good faith, you can have them!"

This comes days after she also experienced heavy backlash online for voting against Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's defense sending bill amendment to prevent sending $500 million to Israel.

AOC defended her vote, saying the Republican lawmaker's bill "does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza," citing how the money for Israel would have been used on a defensive missile system.

"I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established," she wrote on Saturday, adding that her focus is on "cutting the flow of US munitions that ... perpetuate the genocide in Gaza."

The lawmaker's Bronx office was vandalized with red paint by pro-Palestine protestors over the weekend, who left behind a sign stating, "AOC funds genocide in Gaza," according to video captured by NBC New York.

AOC has vocalized her support for the people in Gaza, previously calling Israel's war in the region a "genocide" on multiple occasions and has previously called for an "arms embargo."

