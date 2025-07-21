Dad Accused of Killing Little Girl On Lake George Vacation Suffered 'Unfortunate Event' in 2019, Corporate Bio Reveals

A Canadian father accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter while vacationing in New York reportedly suffered an "unfortunate event" years before his daughter's death, according to his corporate bio.

Luciano Frattolin, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse after his daughter Melina's body was discovered in a pond in a wooded area. Frattolin, who originally called 911 claiming his daughter had been kidnapped, has pleaded not guilty.

The father is the founder of Gambella Coffee. According to the company's website, the coffee beans are harvested in Ethiopia, where Frattolin was born to an Ethiopian mother and an Italian father.

Gambella Coffee's "About Us" page revealed how Frattolin experienced "incidences of racism" and "feelings of isolation" while growing up in Ethiopia. It also discussed how he felt more accepted when he left to study in London and the U.S. following his dad's death when he was 17.

In 2019, the page states that Frattolin suffered an "unfortunate event that severely affected his well-being." Although the event was not specified, the company maintained that the father "remained determined" through the "long and arduous" recovery process.

The page also described Frattolin as "an experienced entrepreneur" and Melina as the "light of his life."

"Seeing the world through her eyes has also helped Luciano look for creative ways to reinforce and empower Melina to know, feel, and understand her own unique individual beauty and intellect, while also teaching her to celebrate those same virtues inherent in the world's diversity," the page reads.

Frattolin had been on vacation with Melina since July 11 when on Saturday, he called first responders to report that she had been kidnapped. However, after noting inconsistencies in his accounts of when she went missing, authorities said they began to suspect Frattolin.

Authorities said Melina had been set to return to her mother that weekend following the trip, who has been estranged from Frattolin since 2019. Police have not yet declared a motive in the case.

Frattolin pleaded not guilty on Monday, and is being held in Essex County Jail.

