California Driver Who Plowed Into Crowd Pulled Out of Car By Irate Bystanders in Chilling Video

A driver who plowed into a crowd outside a California nightclub was caught on camera being pulled out of his destroyed vehicle and beaten by bystanders.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, 36 people were injured after a driver careened onto the sidewalk outside The Vermont Hollywood nightclub in East Hollywood, as reported by KCAL. Investigators believe the act was intentional.

In a video shared on X following the immediate moments of the incident, people can be seen running and heard crying out and screaming. Blood is seen on the pavement as the individual filming the incident walks toward the driver's vehicle.

There, the individual finds a crowd of people opening the driver's side door and pulling the driver out of the car. The driver is punched in the face before the video cuts off. When it restarts, the driver is restrained with his hands behind his back and laying face down on the ground.

The person filming the video waves the camera in front of the man's face, where his head can be seen bleeding. Someone then kicks him twice in the head before they are told to stop.

NewsNation contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer, who reshared the video on X, reported that the driver of the vehicle was shot in the back by someone following the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said seven people were in critical condition, and the driver, identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

According to officials, the nightclub had reportedly kicked out Ramirez prior to the incident for disruptive behavior, CNN reported. However, no motive has officially been identified.

A crowd of people had been gathered outside the nightclub as they waited for rides, with street vendors nearby selling food. The incident reportedly damaged a valet podium and taco stand.

Ramirez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and force likely to produce great bodily injury on Sunday. Police are still searching for the individual who shot the driver, who was described as a Hispanic male.

