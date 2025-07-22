Headlines

Trump Pulling US Out of Science-Focused World Peace Organization Over 'Woke, Divisive Cultural And Social Causes': Report

Donald Trump is pulling the United States out of UNESCO, accusing the United Nations agency of promoting "woke" ideologies and advancing agendas that conflict with American interests, according to a report.

UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization—has long been a flashpoint in U.S. foreign policy. The U.S. previously left the organization under Ronald Reagan in 1983 and again under Trump in 2017, citing similar concerns over politicization and anti-Israel bias.

Joe Biden rejoined in 2023, arguing that American engagement was critical to counter China's rising influence in the body and pledging to repay $600 million in back dues accumulated since 2011, when U.S. funding stopped after Palestine was granted full membership.

Following a 90-day review initiated in February, the Trump administration concluded that UNESCO's work, ranging from anti-racism campaigns to gender equity programs, reflected cultural and political values misaligned with U.S. priorities, the New York Post reported.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November," said Anna Kelly, the White House deputy spokesperson.

In particular, White House officials cited a 2023 anti-racism toolkit, a 2024 campaign aimed at reshaping male gender norms, and reports promoting video games as tools for social reform as evidence of a "divisive" agenda. A deputy spokesperson said the president's decision was driven by a desire to ensure all international partnerships align with the America First doctrine.

The U.S. withdrawal could take several months to formally complete.

Originally published on Latin Times

