MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Weigh Eugenio Suárez Trade Despite Defensive Concerns

The New York Yankees are supposedly pursuing a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez to boost their beleaguered infield, especially at third base. However, there's a glaring reason why they have second thoughts about pursuing the 34-year-old veteran: his defensive missteps.

Though Suárez's glove has sent up red flags this year—he is tied with Dodgers' third baseman Max Muncy for worst fielding run value (-4) among qualified third basemen and has had 11 errors, his bat tells a different tale.

Power at the Plate Could Outweigh Fielding Flaws

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that even with defensive disappointments, Suárez is raking offensively. He tops the National League with 35 home runs and is MLB's leader with 85 runs batted in, slugging .601.

In a market short on trustworthy power hitters, Suárez offers a rare midseason chance to bring some real thump into the Yankees' lineup.

Even if there is regression expected in the second half of the year, his pedigree as a two-time All-Star and established middle-of-the-order threat makes him a desirable catch for a team in need of greater offensive stability.

Short-Term Rental or Long-Term Gamble

Acquiring Suárez includes the traditional trade deadline dilemma: how much should the Yankees surrender for a player who might only be around until the season is over?

Suárez is 34 years old, not the kind of player the team would offer a long-term deal to, given the team's current financial obligations and emphasis on youth.

Even so, his rental value might be just what the Yankees require to propel themselves into a playoff run. There are few in-house options available that can provide similar production at third base, so the risk could be worth the potential reward, if the cost is reasonable.

Yankees Need an Infield Spark

New York's present third base situation is far from ideal, both defensively and offensively. According to Bleacher Report, Suárez would immediately become the most feared hitter in the position group and provide much-needed depth to the batting lineup.

If general manager Brian Cashman can make the deal without trading away prime prospects, it could be a shrewd move that revitalizes the team for the stretch run.

Bowden's report suggests just how heavily the Yankees are considering the potential maneuver, even in the face of defensive doubt. Based on Suárez's otherwise rock-solid defensive history, he's a consistent third baseman since Baseball Savant started keeping count in 2016. There's some basis for assuming this year could be an anomaly rather than the beginning of something more systemic.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com