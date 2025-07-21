U.S.

Florida Teen Survives Alligator Attack by 'Punching It in the Head'

The 15-year-old said the alligator "dragged me under the water and shook me around"

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
alligator-439890_1920
A Florida teen was able to survive an alligator attack "punching" the creature in the head as it had its jaw wrapped around her leg. This is a representational image.

A Florida teen was able to survive an alligator attack by "punching" the creature in the head while it had its jaw wrapped around her leg.

Summer Hinote, 15, was swimming with friends on June 22 in Pond Creek in Okaloosa County when an alligator swam up and grabbed her by the leg before pulling her underwater, CBS Miami reported.

"I didn't know what it was at first, so I just turned my body around and started punching it in the head. It let go and then it grabbed again and then dragged me under the water and shook me around," she told the outlet.

After the teen was able to get away from the alligator, her friends helped her run up away from the creek, but not before the gator tried to go after her again.

Hinote told CBS Miami that her friend told her, "You're fine, you're fine, it's not that bad but you have to get up. He's coming up from behind you."

Once the teens reached higher ground, they called Hinote's mother who picked them up and drove them to meet first responders that were on the way to rush her to the hospital.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff's Office believe that the alligator was about 10 feet long, as reported by Fox 35. The bites resulted in severe cuts, but Hinote was able to keep her leg.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator nesting season typically takes place from late June to early July, and then it takes about another two months for the eggs to hatch. Although male alligators also keep a watchful eye on the nests, female alligators are known to get aggressive if they perceive any threats to nearby nests.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Florida, Alligator, Attack, Bite, Teen

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
California driver Hollywood crash attack

California Driver Who Plowed Into Crowd Pulled Out of Car By Irate Bystanders in Chilling Video

Political Figures Speak At Bitcoin Conference In Nashville
Trump's Truth Social Says They Now Have $2 Billion in Bitcoin Reserves
Yemenis brandish their rifles as they chant anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a rally in the Huthi-run capital Sanaa
Fears Of Escalation After Israel Hits Huthi-held Yemen Port
Farm workers in Southern California
U.S. Food System in Peril as Deportation Policies Spark Exodus of Undocumented Workers From Industry: Report
G20 is made up of 19 nations and two regional organisations
G20 Nations Agree Central Bank Independence 'Crucial'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice