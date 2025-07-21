Intel Report Reveals When Ukraine Could Face Russia's Ultimate Drone Goal: Thousands of Kamikazes, All At Once

An intel report has revealed that Russia is on track to multiply the number of kamikaze drones it will be able to deploy in its war against Ukraine soon.

Russia's state media depicted happenings at assembly workshops of the Alabuga industrial zone in Tatarstan during a Sunday broadcast. These workshops are also where the Kremlin builds licensed Iranian Shahed drones.

During the broadcast, state media indicated that production for the most common explosive-carrying drone Russia has weaponized against Ukraine, the Shahed-136, are exponentially higher than before, indicating that the invading nation may be ready to launch extreme numbers of armaments against Ukraine soon, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

"German and Ukrainian officials assessed that Russia continues to expand its production of Shahed-type drones in order to launch even larger long-range drone strike packages that include up to 2,000 drones in a single night. Russian forces may be able to strike Ukraine with up to 2,000 drones in a single night by November 2025 should the current pattern of growth in nightly Russian drone usage continue," The ISW intelligence report states.

"They (the Kremlin) want to expand the drone attacks...The ambition is to be able to deploy 2,000 drones simultaneously," said Maj. Gen. Christian Freuding, the German defense ministry's commander of planning and command staff.

Russia's Alabuga plant in the central region Tatarstan will likely be able to produce nine times the aircraft it did in 2024 this year. The Shahed kamikaze drone, which is the aircraft they manufacture the most, is able to carry 50 kg worth of explosives.

The largest air attack conducted by Russia against Ukraine in the conflict thus far occurred earlier this month, on July 8, with Russia deploying 728 flying weapons, almost all carried by Shahed drones or decoy aircraft.

The Kremlin recently attack Ukraine in an offensive that began on Sunday and ended on Monday, using 426 Shahed attack drones and decoy drones as well as 19 cruise or ballistic missiles.

The attack, which targeted three Ukrainian cities including capital Kyiv, killed one Ukrainian and injured two more.

