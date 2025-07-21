Ex-Air Force Chief Claims He's Being Denied Post-Government Work For Speaking Out Against Trump in Stark Warning

The former Secretary of the Air Force says he's been blacklisted from post-government roles for publicly criticizing Donald Trump, warning the current political climate punishes dissent and threatens democratic norms.

Frank Kendall, who served as Air Force Secretary under President Biden until January, wrote in a July 15 op-ed for The New York Times that he's been repeatedly turned away from private-sector and nonprofit opportunities due to his outspoken opposition to Trump.

In one case, a nonprofit rescinded an offer for a fellowship, citing concerns he had become "too partisan," Raw Story reported. In another, a CEO told him he had become "toxic" for highlighting what he viewed as abuses of power by the Trump administration.

Kendall said multiple national security professionals have privately thanked him for speaking out but admitted they are too afraid to do the same. He described a "climate of menace" in which criticizing Trump can lead to professional and personal repercussions, including the loss of security clearances and government contracts.

While Kendall said he had been critical of past presidents, including George W. Bush, he noted the fear of retribution was never this intense. "We didn't worry about being arbitrarily arrested or investigated," he wrote. "I cannot make that statement today."

He warned that if this chilling effect continues, it could erode the independence of civil servants and dissuade future leaders from taking principled stands.

Originally published on Latin Times