Headlines

Ex-Air Force Chief Claims He's Being Denied Post-Government Work For Speaking Out Against Trump in Stark Warning

By
House Armed Services Committee Examines The Strategic Basing Process For
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall testifies during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on “Examining Irregularity in the Strategic Basing Process for U.S. Space Command.”

The former Secretary of the Air Force says he's been blacklisted from post-government roles for publicly criticizing Donald Trump, warning the current political climate punishes dissent and threatens democratic norms.

Frank Kendall, who served as Air Force Secretary under President Biden until January, wrote in a July 15 op-ed for The New York Times that he's been repeatedly turned away from private-sector and nonprofit opportunities due to his outspoken opposition to Trump.

In one case, a nonprofit rescinded an offer for a fellowship, citing concerns he had become "too partisan," Raw Story reported. In another, a CEO told him he had become "toxic" for highlighting what he viewed as abuses of power by the Trump administration.

Kendall said multiple national security professionals have privately thanked him for speaking out but admitted they are too afraid to do the same. He described a "climate of menace" in which criticizing Trump can lead to professional and personal repercussions, including the loss of security clearances and government contracts.

While Kendall said he had been critical of past presidents, including George W. Bush, he noted the fear of retribution was never this intense. "We didn't worry about being arbitrarily arrested or investigated," he wrote. "I cannot make that statement today."

He warned that if this chilling effect continues, it could erode the independence of civil servants and dissuade future leaders from taking principled stands.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Air force, Democrats, Democratic

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
California driver Hollywood crash attack

California Driver Who Plowed Into Crowd Pulled Out of Car By Irate Bystanders in Chilling Video

Political Figures Speak At Bitcoin Conference In Nashville
Trump's Truth Social Says They Now Have $2 Billion in Bitcoin Reserves
Yemenis brandish their rifles as they chant anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during a rally in the Huthi-run capital Sanaa
Fears Of Escalation After Israel Hits Huthi-held Yemen Port
Farm workers in Southern California
U.S. Food System in Peril as Deportation Policies Spark Exodus of Undocumented Workers From Industry: Report
G20 is made up of 19 nations and two regional organisations
G20 Nations Agree Central Bank Independence 'Crucial'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice