TikToker Reveals Moment Delta Pilot Apologized For 'Aggressive Maneuver' That Saved Full Plane For Mid-Air Collision With B-52

A Delta Air Lines Connection pilot made an abrupt evasive turn to avoid a near miss with a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber over North Dakota, then apologized to shaken passengers over the intercom, calling the military aircraft "kind of, sort of coming at us."

The incident occurred on Friday as SkyWest Flight 3788, operating for Delta, approached Minot, North Dakota, around the same time a B-52 was conducting a flyover for the North Dakota State Fair, CNN reported. The regional jet had been cleared to land but was forced to perform a sudden go-around after the bomber unexpectedly appeared in its path.

The pilot, whose voice was captured in a TikTok video, explained that no one had warned them about the incoming aircraft and that the large bomber's speed and angle prompted him to take defensive action.

#plane#nearmiss#flight3788 @delta *sent to me by my sister . She was on the flight and made this recording *UPDATE* this was flight 3788 on 07/18/2025

"Long story short, it was not fun," the pilot said, adding, "I do apologize for the aggressive maneuver." The passengers reportedly applauded the explanation, though one frequent flyer said the sharp turn felt like a U-turn in the sky.

SkyWest and the Air Force have both launched investigations, while the FAA said it is working to collect information. A contractor, not the FAA itself, was staffing the control tower during the incident. The discrepancy in aircraft size and speed may have played a role as B-52 bombers can weigh nearly 500,000 pounds and fly at high subsonic speeds, compared to the Embraer 175's much smaller profile and slower cruising pace.

Meanwhile, SkyWest has praised the pilot's quick judgment.

Delta Airlines, North Dakota, Military

