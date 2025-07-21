NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul Will Reunite With Clippers Before He Retires

The Los Angeles Clippers could soon see a familiar face return, as team president Lawrence Frank affirmed they are "strongly, strongly considering" signing veteran point guard Chris Paul to fill out their 2025–26 NBA roster.

Paul is 40 years old and is a free agent who allegedly desires to return to Los Angeles, where he spent six seasons from 2011 to 2017. He already announced that this would be his last NBA season.

Chris Paul Reunion With Clippers Could Happen Soon

Paul is still one of the league's top floor generals. In his last season with the San Antonio Spurs, he played a starting role in all 82 games and scored 11.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. Although Paul has said he prefers to start, the Clippers' present guard rotation that includes James Harden and newly acquired Bradley Beal might restrict his playing time.

Despite this, Paul's basketball IQ, leadership abilities, and long-standing affiliation with the Clippers make him an attractive choice. Frank said that Chris is always the guy they really respect.

Clippers President Lawrence Frank jumped at @LawMurrayTheNU mistakenly asking if the Clippers plan to sign Bradley Beal (he meant to say Chris Paul) 😂



LF then adds: "What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player, he's a great Clipper. He obviously possesses some of the... pic.twitter.com/tyVwlReh0H — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 19, 2025

"What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player, he's a great Clipper. He obviously possesses some of the qualities we just referenced. Of course, we're strongly, strongly considering him," Frank said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

The Clippers' roster is not yet finalized. The management is still looking for the 14th man to complete the lineup.

Cap Constraints Shape the Clippers' Options

The Clippers are operating with slim finances. They're $3.57 million short of the first-apron hard cap and need to fill two spots on the roster. With the limitations in mind, any addition, including Paul, would be on a veteran minimum deal.

Clippers' Biggest Trade This Offseason

The Clippers' chase of Chris Paul comes after a challenging summer. According to Dallas Hoops Journal, the big additions are Bradley Beal, a long-sought target.

Frank said that Los Angeles attempted to trade Beal twice previously, but they realized he could do better when paired with Norman Powell.

Frank stated that Beal's camp, represented by agent Mark Bartelstein, even had a half-hour call with James Harden before closing the deal.

The roster also added Brook Lopez and John Collins for size and flexibility to the frontcourt. Frank said that this would give Ty Lue more lineup options for different rotations.

Harden's Contract Paves the Way

A lot of the Clippers' roster construction success this offseason was made possible by Harden choosing to walk away from the cap room on the table. Frank credited Harden's selflessness in enabling the team to take the entire $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, a luxury no team had this offseason.

Will CP3 Come Home?

Whether Chris Paul takes the last roster spot or not is going to be up to whether he is willing to become a complementary piece and whether the Clippers need that veteran leader and playmaker depth.

Since he has no place in the San Antonio Spurs anymore with De'Aaron Fox as the leader in guards, returning to the Clippers for one last championship run sounds feasible.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com