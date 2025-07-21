Windows Recall Is Back: Here's How to Turn It Off for Good

When Microsoft launched the AI-powered Windows Recall feature, people right away claimed that it could invade their privacy by taking periodic screenshots of their desktop activity. While it's previously removed, it's officially live once more.

But if you think it's really a deal-breaker, you're not the only one. Below is how to turn off Recall outright on Windows 11 Pro, and keep it off permanently.

Windows Recall Scandal

Microsoft released Windows Recall as part of its wider drive into AI-powered productivity. The technology is intended to aid users in recalling previous activity by allowing them to browse through records of their screen history with natural language searches. In principle, this should be useful for working professionals monitoring projects or multitaskers attempting to work back through their digital footsteps, per How-to-Geek.

In reality, though, Recall raised serious privacy and security issues. Critics pointed out that the tool stored sensitive screenshots, such as bank logins, medical records, and private messages unencrypted and open to other apps.

Following some adjustments, Recall has returned, allegedly in its final form. It comes with fresh controls, such as enabling users to ignore certain apps or websites from being tracked.

Nevertheless, for most users, particularly those working with sensitive information, that is not enough.

How to Disable Windows Recall Through Group Policy

If you are working on Windows 11 Pro, you can utilize the Local Group Policy Editor, a utility that provides more detailed control over system settings than the standard Settings app.

Here's how to completely turn off Windows Recall:

Open the Run dialog box by right-clicking on the Start button and choosing Run. Input gpedit.msc and OK to open the Local Group Policy Editor. Go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows AI Double-click on Turn off saving snapshots for use with Recall. In the dialog box, choose Enabled, then OK.

That's it. You've now blocked Recall from ever saving screen snapshots on your machine. Because this setting employs enterprise-grade controls, it's doubtful a future update will overwrite it.

Can Windows 11 Home Users Disable Recall Too?

If you're using Windows 11 Home, you won't have access to the Group Policy Editor. But don't worry, since there are workarounds.

Go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options and delete all biometric sign-in options, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Device Encryption and turn it off.

Because both encryption and biometric login are necessary for Recall to work, turning them off basically disables the feature.

Remaining Private in an AI-Driven Windows World

Shutting down Recall is only the first step. If you want to truly protect your digital privacy on Windows 11, then you must also:

Turn off telemetry and tracking in Privacy settings. Don't use Microsoft accounts for sign-in. Restrict app permissions (particularly camera, mic, and location sharing). Install trusted anti-malware software.

In May, Signal blocked Microsoft Recall on Windows to protect users from privacy leaks.

Originally published on Tech Times