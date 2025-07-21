Aaron Judge, A-Rod Now Tied at 351 Career Home Runs for Yankees

Aaron Judge keeps etching his name into New York Yankees history.

On Sunday, the power-hitting outfielder hit his 351st home run of his career, tying with Alex Rodriguez at sixth on the franchise's all-time home run list. The milestone homer came in the Yankees' 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Legends Still Out Front on the List

In an AP News report, Judge said after the game that it's an "unbelievable honor" to achieve what A-Rod has achieved. He grew up watching the MLB legend, enough to call him "one of the greatest ever."

With his 351st home run, Judge joins an elite group in Yankees history. Only five players now stand ahead of him:

Babe Ruth- 659 home runs

Mickey Mantle-536 home runs

Lou Gehrig- 493 home runs

Joe DiMaggio- 361 home runs

Yogi Berra- 358 home runs

Judge, meanwhile, remains in his prime and is contracted through 2031. He has a legitimate chance to continue rising on the leaderboard, provided he remains healthy and continues at his current rate.

Red-Hot Stretch and League Rankings

Judge's homer on Sunday wasn't only historic. It was his eighth home run over his past 17 games, and the stretch has been propelling the Yankees' offense through a crucial stretch of the middle of the season.

It was his 36th home run of the year, ranking him two behind Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who leads Major League Baseball and just took home the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

The 409-foot solo homer was off Braves right-hander Grant Holmes in the first inning, putting the Yankees up 1-0 early. Judge's power to establish the tone early in games has been a huge factor in the Yankees' success so far this year.

On top of his achievements, Judge does not forget his mantra in life. According to Fox News, he lived by the teachings of 2 Corinthians 5:7, which says, "For we live by faith, not by sight."

.@TheJudge44's 1st ASG as a Dad 💙 pic.twitter.com/Gq9rUXDsCE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 14, 2025

He used the baseball with this bible verse during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park last July 15.

"It's one of my favorite Bible verses. [I] try to live my life by it, and always trust the Man above and what He's got in store for us. We never know what's around the corner, but if we have faith in Him, He will lead us in the right direction," Judge told Daily Citizen.

Yankees Head to Toronto Next

With the victory over the Braves, the Yankees now travel north to meet up with the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in a crucial three-game set. The divisional race is close, and Judge's bat will play heavily as New York attempts to close the ground in the standings.

