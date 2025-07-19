Headlines

U.S. Food System in Peril as Deportation Policies Spark Exodus of Undocumented Workers From Industry: Report

Immigrants make up about 20% of the entire food sector workforce—some 14 million people—including 27% of agricultural workers and 33% of meatpackers

A growing labor shortage triggered by increased immigration enforcement is threatening the stability of the U.S. food system, according to a report by The Guardian. As undocumented workers leave jobs or avoid public life out of fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, disruptions are mounting from farms to restaurants nationwide.

In Texas, farmers contacted by the news outlet report that longtime laborers are staying home, fearing arrest and deportation, while in Los Angeles, restaurants and food trucks are shutting down as kitchen and service staff disappear.

"They are scared, there are fewer opportunities, and they are no longer prospering here," said Elizabeth Rodriguez, director of farm worker advocacy at the National Farm Worker Ministry to The Guardian. "Their fear will soon be seen in the harvest, when the quantities of produce are depleted."

Immigrants make up about 20% of the entire food sector workforce—some 14 million people—including 27% of agricultural workers and 33% of meatpackers. In restaurants, nearly half of all chefs and nearly a third of cooks are foreign-born, most commonly from Mexico, China, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

"These workers are the backbone of the food chain," said Mark Lauritsen, a vice president at the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. "Without a stable, skilled workforce, safety and quality can decline, shelves can sit empty and grocery prices could rise even more."

These jobs are often low-paid and physically demanding. Farmworkers are frequently paid per box of produce, working long hours in extreme heat with limited protections. Nearly half of the most strenuous food industry jobs are filled by undocumented workers.

Amid mounting criticism, officials have suggested the administration is considering exceptions for certain sectors. Tom Homan, White House border advisor, recently confirmed that discussions are underway about policy adjustments for farm and hospitality workers.

President Trump, on his part, has proposed allowing farmers to vouch for migrant workers to avoid deportation."If a farmer is willing to vouch for these people... I think we're going to have to just say that's going to be good," he recently said at an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

