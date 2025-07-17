iPhone 17 Pro Rumor: 'Liquid Glass' Color Inspired by iOS 26 Is Coming

The iPhone 17 Pro is getting some new colors, according to new rumors. One specific rumor is even speculating that a colorway inspired by the Liquid Glass user interface, which was made available on iOS 26.

'Liquid Glass' Color Inspired by iOS 26 Coming?

A leaker known as Instant Digital posted on Weibo, claiming that Apple has a new colorway coming to the iPhone 17 Pro series inspired by the Liquid Glass design from iOS 26. The leaker claims that they have only heard this rumor from a source but have not yet seen an actual version of the iPhone 17 Pro in the luminescent finish.

The speculation claims that it will be a reflective translucent material that will dynamically change colors or add some other hues depending on angle it is able to reflect light. According to MacRumors, this Liquid Glass color will bring the aesthetic of iOS 26, which could potentially introduce a "sense of motion" that complements the glassy elements.

Sources previously claimed that Apple will feature a mix of aluminum and glass finishes for the iPhone 17 series, which could achieve this color.

While it has not been confirmed as of writing, the Liquid Glass color could be the next potential limited-edition colorway of the upcoming smartphones that may be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone Pro Special Colors in the Past

Apple has presented itself in clean, aesthetic, and minimalist branding throughout its releases, particularly for the "Pro" versions of its devices. In recent years, that has changed with Apple releasing limited-edition colorways.

The iPhone 11 Pro brought something out of the ordinary with the Midnight Green colorway, and the company followed it up with the iPhone 12 Pro series' Pacific Blue release.

The following year, Apple released the iPhone 13 series, which introduced Sierra Blue as the featured colorway of the new Pro series releases, but that was not the last surprise. Several months later, Apple followed it up with the Alpine Green release, which added a special new look for the smartphone.

The 2022 iPhone 14 series also saw a special colorway release as Apple released the Deep Purple version, which is a first for the smartphone lineup.

In 2023 and 2024, Apple released the titanium-encased smartphones under the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series, which are based on the robust metal. The iPhone 15 Pro got the special Natural Titanium, which replaced the gold color and represented the natural shade of the material, while the iPhone 16 Pro got Desert Titanium, which was described as a pale gold-esque color, the latest exclusive shade for the Apple smartphone.

Originally published on Tech Times