Entertainment

CEO Caught in Alleged 'Affair' at Coldplay Concert Deletes LinkedIn Page Following Barrage of Comments: 'Andy You Dawg'

The man's wife also allegedly dropped his last name on Facebook

By
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot
Spotted at the Coldplay show in Boston: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot caught on the jumbotron looking a little too close then suddenly splitting apart.

A Coldplay concert in Boston turned into an alleged "affair" scandal when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the stadium's jumbotron appearing intimately close then abruptly parting ways.

The incident happened July 16 at Gillette Stadium, where a playful "kiss cam" segment landed on the two executives mid-embrace, The Sun reported. Byron immediately released Cabot and ducked behind a barrier while she covered her face with her hands.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paused to narrate the moment, saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy," triggering loud gasps and laughter from the crowd.

But the fallout didn't stop at the stadium. Byron is now getting torched in the comments of his recent LinkedIn posts, where a flood of users have left barbed reactions ranging from sarcastic HR tips to brutal marriage advice.

One viral screen recording of the comment section, shared on X, shows hundreds mocking his leadership and judgment.

"Just want to add to the pile on, much like your wife's divorce attorney will," one person wrote. Another added, "So running multiple concurrent workflows?"

"Andy you dawg!" one user playfully wrote.

Byron, who became CEO of the $1.3 billion software company Astronomer in 2023, had previously praised Cabot, hired nine months ago, for her "exceptional leadership." Meanwhile, online sleuths noticed another telling update: Byron's wife has reportedly removed his last name from her Facebook page.

Byron's LinkedIn page has since been deleted or deactivated. He has yet to issue a public statement about the incident or the allegations.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Coldplay, Viral, Boston, Massachusetts, CEO, Astronomer

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing

Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot
Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'
iPhone 17 Rumored to Feature 12GB RAM Across All Models:
Apple iPhone Fold New Rumors: Possible Lower Price Tag Revealed for Foldable
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms
iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms Ahead of Launch
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In
Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In Amid AI Setbacks
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know