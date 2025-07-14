U.S. Politics

Obama Slams Democrats for Being in 'Fetal Positions' as He Calls for Left to 'Toughen Up' Against Trump

"It's going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions."

By
Obama Slams Democrats for Being in ‘Fetal Positions’ as He
Former President Obama urged Democrats to abandon their "fetal positions," and "get in there and do something" to fight back against the Trump administration.

Former President Barack Obama urged Democrats to abandon their "fetal positions" and "get in there and do something" to fight back against the Trump administration.

Speaking at a private fundraiser in New Jersey on Friday, Obama addressed frustration following President Donald Trump's re-election, calling on Democrats to "toughen up."

"I think it's going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions," Obama said at the fundraiser, as reported by CNN. "Don't tell me you're a Democrat, but you're kind of disappointed right now, so you're not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something."

The former president called on Democrats to embrace "pragmatic, commonsense" candidates like New Jersey's Mikie Sherrill and Virginia's Abigail Spanberger and to focus less on ideological divisions.

"I don't care how much you love working people. They can't afford a house because all the rules in your state make it prohibitive to build," Obama said. "I don't want to know your ideology, because you can't build anything. It does not matter."

Obama's remarks, delivered at an event hosted by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy, come as Democrats wrestle with how to respond to Trump's return to power. The fundraiser brought in $2.5 million for the Democratic National Committee, with part of the funds directed toward upcoming governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Obama, who has issued occasional warnings about rising authoritarianism under Trump, reiterated the need to defend democratic values and fundamental rights. "What's being asked of us is make some effort to stand up for the things that you think are right," he said. "And be willing to be a little bit uncomfortable in defense of your values."

"If we all do that... then I think we will rebuild momentum and we will position ourselves to get this country moving in the direction it should," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Barack obama, Obama, Donald Trump, Democrats, Democratic Party, Fight

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino
Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know