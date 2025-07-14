Trump Expected To Outline Ukraine Weapons Plan

Donald Trump was reportedly expected to lay out Monday a fresh strategy for arming Ukraine as his special envoy arrived in Kyiv after weeks of the US president's growing frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In a U-turn that has highlighted concerns in Kyiv over the consistency of American support, Trump said this weekend that he would send vital Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine to help it fend off escalating barrages of Russian attacks.

Major US outlets like the New York Times and Axios reported Trump will announce a plan that also includes offensive weapons for Ukraine.

Putin has refused to halt his more than three-year invasion despite being corralled into peace talks with Ukraine by Trump, drawing increasing scorn and anger from the US president.

Moscow has also unleashed record waves of drone and missile strikes over the past few weeks, with the number of Ukrainian civilians killed or wounded in June hitting a three-year high, according to UN figures.

The Republican has teased a "major statement" on Russia to be made later on Monday, with NATO chief Mark Rutte visiting the White House.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed a "productive meeting" with Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer," Zelensky wrote on social media after the meeting.

"This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and procurement of defence weapons in collaboration with Europe," he added.

Zelensky also said he was "grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and the positive decisions for both our countries," in an apparent reference to the pledge of new Patriots.

Washington had said earlier this month it would pause some arms deliveries to Kyiv but Trump has changed tack, criticising Putin for intensifying attacks as US-led peace talks stalled.

Trump has also hinted he might be ready to slap sanctions on Moscow as momentum grows for a deterrent package in Congress.

When asked about whether he would announce any levies against Russia, Trump responded on Sunday: "We're going to see what we will see tomorrow, OK?"

Zelensky has called for fresh sanctions on Russia and countries that aid its war efforts.

"It is clear that Moscow will not stop unless its unreasonable ambitions are curbed through strength," Zelensky said.

Asked what Europe expects from Trump's announcement later Monday, a German government source said: "In concrete terms I think it means that from the US side, there will be approvals for the delivery of certain weapons."

"There is an expectation from the American side that there will be considerable financial contributions to this end from the European side," the source added.

One Ukrainian soldier deployed in the war-scarred east of the country, who identified himself by his call sign Grizzly, welcomed Trump's promise of fresh air defence systems.

"Better late than never," he told AFP.

"Because while we are here defending the front line, our families are unprotected. Thanks to the Patriots they are giving us, our families will be safer," the 29-year-old added.

Russian forces meanwhile said on Monday they had captured new territory in eastern Ukraine with the seizure of two villages, one in the Donetsk region and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Moscow claimed to have annexed both almost three years ago despite not having full military control over them.

Its forces also killed at least three civilians in the eastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions on Monday, regional Ukrainian officials announced.

In Kyiv, Zelensky also proposed a major political shake-up, recommending economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko take over as the country's new prime minister to "significantly renew" the government's work.

Svyrydenko led negotiations on the US-Ukraine minerals deal that had triggered tensions between Zelensky and Trump after the Republican returned to the White House.