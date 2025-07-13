Sports

Chelsea Win Club World Cup in Stunning Fashion, Beating PSG 3-0

Chelsea are champions of Europe once again.

Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chelsea FC are no strangers to being champions of Europe, and the soccer club has now added another trophy to their cabinet—the Club World Cup.

Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-0 upset the victory to claim the title. The match proved to be Cole Palmer's moment to shine once again as he scored two of the three goals that sealed the win for his club.

Chelsea Stuns PSG

To the surprise of many fans, all of Chelsea's three goals happened within the first half of the game. Palmer's first goal happened at the 22nd minute, and the second followed not long after at the 30th minute.

Newcomer João Pedro made waves by scoring the club's third goal at the 43rd minute.

Despite having 67% possession during the game and six shots on target out of the eight made by its players, PSG struggled to convert. PSG also had better pass accuracy at 90% and three less fouls than Chelsea's 15.

However, midfielder João Neves didn't help matters any when he was given a red card at the 85th minute of the match.

Chelsea Players Take Home Awards

Given his stellar performance, it is no surprise that Palmer also ended up taking home the Golden Ball, which is given to the top player. Palmer scored a total of three goals throughout the Club World Cup.

Teammate Robert Sanchez, Chelsea's goalkeeper, also took home the Golden Glove as the competition's top keeper.

According to a report by Fox Sports, players from other clubs who won individual awards are as follows:

  • Desire Doue (PSG) - Best Young Player award
  • Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid) - Golden Boot (most goals)

Despite being tied with players such as Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo, Benfica's Angel Di Maria, and Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy at four goals, it was Garcia who took home the award on a tiebreaker with one assist.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

