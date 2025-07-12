World

New Caledonia Politicians Agree On Statehood While Remaining French

New Caledonia was the scene of deadly clashes in 2024
France on Saturday announced a "historic" accord with New Caledonia in which the overseas territory, rocked by deadly separatist violence last year, would remain French but be declared a new state.

President Emmanuel Macron had called for talks to break a deadlock between forces loyal to France and those wanting independence, asking New Caledonian elected officials, as well as political, economic and civil society leaders to gather near Paris to hammer out a constitional framework for the territory.

After 10 days of talks, the parties agreed that a "State of New Caledonia" should be created.

The archipelago is to retain "a status within France, with Caledonians who will remain French", said Nicolas Metzdorf, an anti-independence deputy.

"No more referendums are planned, with the exception of the one confirming this agreement," he said in a message sent to AFP.

The priority now was New Caledonia's economic recovery after last year's violence that killed 14 and is estimated to have cost the territory two billion euros ($2.3 billion), shaving 10 percent off its gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said Saturday's deal -- which still requires parliamentary and referendum approval -- was of "historic dimensions".

Home to around 270,000 people and located nearly 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from Paris, New Caledonia is one of several overseas territories that remain an integral part of France.

It has been ruled from Paris since the 1800s, but many indigenous Kanaks still resent France's power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

Unrest broke out in May 2024 after Paris planned to give voting rights to thousands of non-indigenous long-term residents, something Kanaks feared would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their chances of winning independence.

As part of the agreement, New Caledonia residents will in future only be allowed to vote after 10 years of living on the archipelago.

The last independence referendum in New Caledonia was held in 2021, and was boycotted by pro-independence groups over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Kanak population.

The referendum was the last of three since 2018, all of which rejected New Caledonian independence.

Since the 2021 referendum the political situation in the archipelago has been in deadlock.

Macron declared in early June he wanted a "new project" for New Caledonia.

The 13-page agreement announced Saturday calls for a New Caledonian nationality, and the possibility for residents there to combine that status with the French nationality.

According to the deal, a "State of New Caledonia" will be enshrined in France's constitution, and other countries could recognise such a state.

The deal also calls for an economic and financial recovery pact that would include a renewal of the territory's nickel processing capabilities.

Both chambers of France's parliament are to meet in the fourth quarter of this year to approve the deal, which is then to be submitted to New Caledonians in a referendum in 2026.

