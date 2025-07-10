Naoya Inoue Will Defend Titles Against Murodjon Akhmadaliev Following Eddie Hearn's Dodging Claims

Naoya "The Monster" Inoue will have his fifth title defense of his undisputed super-bantamweight belts against all-time great Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sept. 14 in a huge bout at the IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. It is Inoue's fifth title defense and is part of his and his team's drive for complete dominance in the division.

The 17,000-seat IG Arena will host one of 2025's most sensational boxing battles. With his untarnished record, the 32-year-old boxer seeks to prove further why he's one of the best pound-for-pound kings of the sport.

This will be a stern test for Inoue, known for his devastating knockouts. A master of surgical precision and unforgiving offense, the Japanese icon squares off against a fighter who is just as hungry and possesses a knockout punch.

Eddie Hearn Says Inoue is Avoiding Akhmadaliev

Before the bout was finalized, Inoue was publicly slammed by Eddie Hearn, who accused him of ducking Akhmadaliev even though the Uzbek warrior earned a mandate through the WBA rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, earlier this year.

Hearn went as far as saying Inoue should be stripped of his titles and demoted from the pound-for-pound list for supposedly avoiding the upcoming fight.

Nonetheless, Inoue has quashed those assertions by duly signing and agreeing to the fight.

Upcoming Big Fights For Inoue

If Inoue succeeds in his next outing, however, there are already talks of a possible fight against emerging Mexican sensation Alan Picasso later this year. There's also a reflection about a possible move to the featherweight division, where a clash with British world champion Nick Ball could top the bill in 2026.

But first, any future aspirations have to wait until Inoue passes one of his most challenging tests to date. Akhmadaliev is a potent combination of aggression, accuracy, and toughness, having established himself as one of the division's most feared opponents.

50/50 War in the Making

According to TalkSport, Hearn has described the fight as a "true 50/50 fight," recognizing both boxers as the best two in their division.

"Inoue against MJ is one of the best fights in boxing. I have to respect Inoue for taking it. The two best fighters in the division, the best fight in the division."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com